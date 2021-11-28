Snow forces postponement of Burnley's clash with Tottenham

Snow being cleared from the Turf Moor pitch before the decision to postpone the game was made.

THE PREMIER LEAGUE fixture between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur won’t be going ahead this afternoon.

The teams were due to meet at Turf Moor, where kick-off was scheduled for 2pm. However, heavy snow has forced a postponement.

“Due to concerns with the playing surface and surrounding areas, it’s been deemed that the game can’t go ahead safely,” said a brief statement issued on social media by Burnley FC.

Attempts to clear the pitch failed as the undersoil heating was unable to cope and snow fell as quickly as it could be removed. The announcement was made shortly after both sides had named their teams for the match in the northwest of England.

Irish international Nathan Collins had been selected to make his fourth Premier League start for Burnley, with Kevin Long on the bench. Matt Doherty was named among the Tottenham substitutes.