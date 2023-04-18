Snyman out for Munster's clash with Sharks

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN dealt a blow ahead of their visit to Durban to take on Sharks in this weekend’s United Rugby Championship round 18 clash.

Lock RG Snyman who had such a big influence on the 26-24 win over the Stormers in Capetown last week, picked up a head injury in that game, and a Munster press release revealed, ‘He will follow the return to play protocols this week and is unavailable for Saturday’s game.’

He only returned to regular action last month after 16 months out with a cruciate ligament tear, and before that an unfortunate accident with a fire pit.

Meanwhile, Diarmuid Barron, who had been out with a neck injury has returned to full team training.

Dave Kilcoyne’s chances of making the game have improved in recent days and his availability will be determined closer to the game as his training load is increased.

Munster’s current injury list is troubling, with a host of players trying to plot their way back into Graham Rowntree’s plans.

The full list and injury issues are; Paddy Patterson (knee), Niall Scannell (shoulder), Roman Salanoa (neck), Liam Coombes (thigh), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Moore (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee).