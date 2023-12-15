RG Snyman would be a 'brilliant signing for Leinster' - Donal Lenihan

TWICE WORLD CUP winner with South Africa RG Snyman would be a “brilliant singing” for Leinster, according to Donal Lenihan, even if there was a “sting in the tail” for Munster.

Pundit and former Ireland international Lenihan was reacting to a report in the Irish Times that the Munster lock is set to switch to Leinster next season.

Munster confirmed last month that Snyman will leave the province at the end of this season to take up “a new playing opportunity”, while his fellow World Cup-winning Springboks lock Jean Kleyn signed a new two-year contract with the province.

The 28-year-old Synman has made just 10 appearances during his four seasons with Munster, having suffered two ACL injuries. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a chest/shoulder injury.

Snyman made a significant impact for South Africa as they won their fourth World Cup in the autumn.

“To think about it coldly, it makes a lot of sense,’ Lenihan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “Jacques Nienaber, who is the South African World Cup-winning coach, he’s at Leinster now.

“He has massive time for Snyman. Snyman is a world-class player and he featured in six of the seven World Cup games for South Africa.

“It’s just been incredibly unfortunate for Munster that he’s had so much injury.

“But I think Munster people will be really disappointed if he ends up at Leinster. But if I’m in that Leinster management group and you’ve been given opportunity of getting Snyman and, think about, from his point of view, he wouldn’t have to leave Ireland. His family, I know, love it in Limerick.

“It makes a lot of sense even if there will be a sting to the tail from a Munster perspective. He’d be a brilliant signing for Leinster.”