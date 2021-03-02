BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
Advertisement

Munster's Snyman runs for first time since injury but still has 'a long way to go'

The Springboks lock has stepped up his rehabilitation from a ruptured ACL.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 2:13 PM
42 minutes ago 1,508 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5369842
Snyman was injured on his Munster debut last August.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Snyman was injured on his Munster debut last August.
Snyman was injured on his Munster debut last August.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RG SNYMAN IS making positive progress with his recovery from an ACL injury but Munster head coach Johann van Graan has stressed that the Springboks lock still has “a long way to go” before he is ready to make a return to playing.

2019 World Cup winner Snyman joined Munster last year but cruelly suffered a serious knee injury just minutes into his debut against Leinster in August.

The South African subsequently underwent surgery on his ACL and has been rehabbing the injury since. Snyman stepped things up yesterday as he ran for the first time since being sidelined, but van Graan says there is still plenty of road left in his recovery.

Van Graan said it remains unclear whether Snyman will return to action for Munster before the end of the current season.

“Yesterday was the first time that he ran,” said van Graan this afternoon. “We’re very excited for him, he was very excited about it. I want to make it very clear that it was only straight-line running, it was the first time that he ran since his injury, so a long way to go for him but a significant milestone in his rehabbing process the fact that he actually ran.

“So that’s good news from our side, it means from a medical perspective, we can take the next step in his journey.

“It will still be an unspecified time. I said previously that it would be somewhere between March and June that he will be back. With ACLs, some go quicker than others, and we will just make sure that we have his best interests at heart.

“Once he’s ready for a return, we’ll return him to the pitch.”

Of course, Munster received a major boost with Joey Carbery’s successful return to action off the bench last weekend against Cardiff after more than a year on the sidelines with an ankle issue.

joey-carbery Joey Carbery made his Munster return last weekend. Source: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

Van Graan highlighted the influence JJ Hanrahan and Ben Healy have had at out-half for Munster this season, while also noting that Jack Crowley and Jake Flannery are pushing for minutes, as he stressed that Munster will manage Carbery patiently.

“It was great for him and he’s still got a journey ahead of him now,” said the Munster boss. “We’ll take our time with Joey, each week will be different with him.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Just to put it into context, he has only done squad training up until Friday night which is an actual game scenario where he can get hit blindly, that he’s actually got to go out and do something where it’s not training.

“He recovered pretty well from that game. We said all along that we will take it week by week with Joey. It’s firstly how he feels, then taking the guidance from the medical and athletic performance teams.

“There’s also the bigger picture – it’s going to be no good to anybody if we just throw him in straight away in terms of minutes. He’ll take his time over the coming weeks.

“Within that context, I’ll do what’s best for Joey, the team, and all 10s involved.”

Munster tighthead Roman Salanoa and academy second row Thomas Ahern are both going through return-to-play protocols after sustaining head injuries last week.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie