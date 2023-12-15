The RG Snyman-to-Leinster reaction pod . . . and Champions Cup preview

MURRAY KINSELLA JOINS Gavan Casey to discuss arguably the biggest story of the club season so far: as reported in the Irish Times, RG Snyman will join Leinster upon the conclusion of his Munster contract in the summer.

The lads also look ahead to the provinces' Champions Cup fixtures this weekend, with Ulster and Connacht recalling some serious experience to their starting XVs.

Rugby Weekly / SoundCloud