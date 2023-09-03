Soenderby triumphs at Irish Open, Maguire tied for 14th

SMILLA TARNING Soenderby triumphed at the Irish Open today, while Leona Maguire had to settle for a joint-14th place finish.

The Dane emerged victorious following a three-way playoff with Lisa Pettersson and Anna van Dam, after all three finished on 16 under-par.

In her final round, Maguire finished with a 71, leaving her on eight-under-par and the best-placed of the Irish competitors.

Sara Byrne was the top-ranked of the Irish amateur players, finishing tied for 36th on four-under-par.

After a promising start at the event, Olivia Mehaffey registered a disappointing 75, leaving her tied for 50th on one-under-par.

Maguire expressed frustration with her overall performance afterwards.

“I got off to a really good start, I played some really nice shots early on, it was nice to be three-under through six,” the Cavan native said, per RTÉ. “I just didn’t really kick on. I didn’t feel like I hit many bad shots it just wasn’t quite there and I never got any major momentum on the back nine.

“I knew I had to go low. I had to shoot a nine or ten-under to have any chance today so you had to go for everything. I didn’t come here to finish 20th, I didn’t come here to shoot level par. It was a case of going for everything.

“I’ve been very lucky with the crowds. It’s fantastic to see so many people out supporting women’s golf. I hope it was a really great experience for the amateurs playing this week, not just for me. Hopefully, this event will keep getting bigger every year.

“There’s plenty of good golfers coming up through the ranks. Hopefully, there’ll be even more in the next few years.”

You can view the leaderboard in full here.