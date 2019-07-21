Another sprint star for Lynam as Soffia storms to victory at the Curragh

EDDIE LYNAM MAY well have unearthed another sprinting gem as the improving Kyllachy filly Soffia brushed aside a formidable-looking British challenge in the Group 2 Friarstown Stud Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

In a race where they went a tremendous early pace, the 6-1 shot was ridden patiently by Declan McDonagh, who quickened clear impressively to beat El Astronaute by three-and-a-half lengths.

The Flying Five here in September is likely to be her next target.

After a few withdrawals, especially that of likely odds-on favourite Move Swiftly, the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes became a very winnable contest indeed, and it was won from the front by Red Tea for Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien.

It was a perfectly controlled race by Donnacha, who set his own fractions in front and just kept pulling out a little more and a little more again to account for Goddess by two lengths.

She was always in command and a return here for the Blandford Stakes in September is quite likely.

This completed a double for the O’Brien brothers after they combined to win the nursery with Latin Five.

- Justin O'Hanlon; for more visit the Racing Post.



