Sunday 21 July, 2019
Another sprint star for Lynam as Soffia storms to victory at the Curragh

Declan McDonagh guided the filly to victory on Sunday afternoon.

By Racing Post Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 7:16 PM
Declan McDonagh wins The Friarstown Stud Sapphire Stakes on Soffia.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

EDDIE LYNAM MAY well have unearthed another sprinting gem as the improving Kyllachy filly Soffia brushed aside a formidable-looking British challenge in the Group 2 Friarstown Stud Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

In a race where they went a tremendous early pace, the 6-1 shot was ridden patiently by Declan McDonagh, who quickened clear impressively to beat El Astronaute by three-and-a-half lengths.

The Flying Five here in September is likely to be her next target.

After a few withdrawals, especially that of likely odds-on favourite Move Swiftly, the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes became a very winnable contest indeed, and it was won from the front by Red Tea for Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien.

It was a perfectly controlled race by Donnacha, who set his own fractions in front and just kept pulling out a little more and a little more again to account for Goddess by two lengths.

She was always in command and a return here for the Blandford Stakes in September is quite likely.

This completed a double for the O’Brien brothers after they combined to win the nursery with Latin Five.

- Justin O’Hanlon; for more visit the Racing Post.

