Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Sol Campbell leaves role as manager of relegated League One club

The former England and Arsenal defender had been in charge at Southend United since October.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 2:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,248 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137122
Sol Campbell at Southend United.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sol Campbell at Southend United.
Sol Campbell at Southend United.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SOUTHEND UNITED MANAGER Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent.

The former England international defender joined the Essex club in October but was unable to prevent their relegation to League Two.

A spokesman for Southend said: “We are grateful to Sol Campbell for his contribution whilst manager. Sol arrived at a time when the team were struggling and began to make a difference just as Covid-19 interrupted the season.”

The Shrimpers had won just four of their 35 games when the League One season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesman continued: “Sol’s use of the club’s young talent was a breath of fresh air, who responded well to his stewardship. The club wishes to thank Sol and wish him, together with his management team, well for the future.”

Also departing Southend are Hermann Hreidarsson, Andy Cole and Tony Colbert.

Campbell said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Southend United and whilst it was a difficult time fighting relegation, I still enjoyed the experience.

“We still managed to put together positive results, whilst also giving debuts to a number of the club’s talented young players. Southend have a great group of young players coming through from the academy, which was evident in our 3-1 home win against Bristol Rovers in our last game before lockdown.

“There are obviously frustrations with how the season ended abruptly, and with what points we feel could have been amassed. However, the club have an exciting future with the plans for the new stadium in place, but with the current global Covid-19 situation having a profound effect on businesses, I am keen not to be a financial burden to the club.

“I also want to thank the fans for their support throughout my time at Southend and wish the club and all the support staff the very best for the future.”

Campbell’s departure means there are now only five managers in England’s top four tiers who are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

