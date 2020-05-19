This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Madrid, Bayern, and Inter Milan to launch new European Solidarity Cup

The competition will be held in 2021 to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain.

By AFP Tuesday 19 May 2020, 2:21 PM
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Nick Potts
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Nick Potts

REAL MADRID, BAYERN Munich and Inter Milan will stage a new competition called the ‘European Solidarity Cup’ in 2021 to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain. 

The three clubs will play each other in a round-robin group, with Inter against Bayern held in Milan, Real facing Inter in Madrid and Bayern hosting Real in Munich. 

Proceeds from the fixtures will be donated to medical facilities in Italy and Spain, two of the world’s worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The aim is “to send out a message of solidarity and fraternity to the people of Europe”, said a statement from Real Madrid. 

Dates for the tournament have not been decided. The timing will “depend on the match calendar and when football can be played in front of fans again”, the clubs said. 

Bayern will invite 5,000 nurses, carers and doctors to the Allianz Arena for their match against Real Madrid. 

“Nurses, carers and doctors in particular are doing an outstanding job for society at the moment,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “We, the three clubs, want to show these heroes our appreciation, respect and gratitude.” 

“The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to allow us to look to the future,” said Inter president Steven Zhang. 

“With this initiative, we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations.” 

© – AFP 2020

AFP

