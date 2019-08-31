This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The three games we haven't won were better than the Chelsea one' - Solskjaer upbeat after latest draw

United were held 1-1 away to Southampton earlier today.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,569 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4790702
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds supporters.
Image: Alastair Grant
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds supporters.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds supporters.
Image: Alastair Grant

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER insists Manchester United’s form is heading in the right direction despite a third Premier League game without a win.

United were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton earlier today, with Jannik Vestergaard’s second-half header cancelling out a fabulous 10th-minute opener from Daniel James.

It meant Solskjaer’s men have ceded a lead for the second away game in succession and were unable to effectively bounce back from the shock 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.

But, far from denting the opening weekend optimism prompted by a 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea, Solskjaer believes his team’s game is in better order overall.

“The strange thing about it is the three games we haven’t won were better than the Chelsea one,” he told BT Sport. “Chelsea pressed us and pushed us back. We counter attacked.

“In the other three we have been dominating, creating chances but haven’t been clinical enough to win the games. “We’ve missed some penalties, we’ve missed some chances. It’s not a dip in form, it’s a dip in results.”

James’ performances have been an undoubted bright spark for United in the opening weeks of the season. The 21-year-old Wales winger now has three goals in his first four Premier League appearances since joining from Swansea City.

“We know his qualities and coming in off the left he’s got a great strike in him,” Solskjaer added. “It’s a good goal today and he runs in behind and creates space for other players around him. ”

He’s really come in and made an impact for us.”

Southampton had to weather some pressure after falling behind but grew into the game after half-time and Vestergaard felt they deserved a share of the spoils – having also run Liverpool close in their previous game at St Mary’s.

“It’s long overdue but I’m happy to final score and help the team. I thought we deserved to get something from this game”, manager Ralph Hassenhuttl said after the game. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie