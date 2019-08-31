'The three games we haven't won were better than the Chelsea one' - Solskjaer upbeat after latest draw

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER insists Manchester United’s form is heading in the right direction despite a third Premier League game without a win.

United were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton earlier today, with Jannik Vestergaard’s second-half header cancelling out a fabulous 10th-minute opener from Daniel James.

It meant Solskjaer’s men have ceded a lead for the second away game in succession and were unable to effectively bounce back from the shock 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.

But, far from denting the opening weekend optimism prompted by a 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea, Solskjaer believes his team’s game is in better order overall.

“The strange thing about it is the three games we haven’t won were better than the Chelsea one,” he told BT Sport. “Chelsea pressed us and pushed us back. We counter attacked.

“In the other three we have been dominating, creating chances but haven’t been clinical enough to win the games. “We’ve missed some penalties, we’ve missed some chances. It’s not a dip in form, it’s a dip in results.”

James’ performances have been an undoubted bright spark for United in the opening weeks of the season. The 21-year-old Wales winger now has three goals in his first four Premier League appearances since joining from Swansea City.

“We know his qualities and coming in off the left he’s got a great strike in him,” Solskjaer added. “It’s a good goal today and he runs in behind and creates space for other players around him. ”

He’s really come in and made an impact for us.”

Southampton had to weather some pressure after falling behind but grew into the game after half-time and Vestergaard felt they deserved a share of the spoils – having also run Liverpool close in their previous game at St Mary’s.

“It’s long overdue but I’m happy to final score and help the team. I thought we deserved to get something from this game”, manager Ralph Hassenhuttl said after the game.