This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer: 'They’ve had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It’s not fair'

The Manchester United boss has bemoaned the fixture schedule ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

By AFP Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 2,860 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5151810
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Peter Powell/NMC Pool
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Peter Powell/NMC Pool

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims it is unfair Chelsea have an extra two days of rest before their FA Cup semi-final showdown on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today before returning to London three days later to play Chelsea at Wembley.

While United endure that hectic schedule, Chelsea will have been resting since Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City.

United also played on Monday in a 2-2 draw against Southampton, with Chelsea in action at Sheffield United last Saturday.

There is little opportunity for Solskjaer to rest players against Palace as United are chasing a top-four finish in the race to qualify for the Champions League. United are currently fifth, behind Leicester on goal difference and four points adrift of third-placed Chelsea.

Solskjaer is concerned that United’s bid to reach the FA Cup final is being jeopardised by the fixture schedule.

“There is a concern, obviously, that they’ve had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It’s not fair,” Solskjaer told reporters on Wednesday.

“We spoke about a fair scheduling going into this restart. Of course it isn’t. But I have to think about Thursday. We’ve got to win that one, focus on that one, and then let’s pick up the pieces after that.”

Solskjaer is adamant the semi-final is “irrelevant” when it comes to his selection against Palace at Selhurst Park. He believes United have the energy and drive to cope with the taxing programme despite fitness concerns over Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

“We’ve not really played every three days — we will now, definitely,” Solskjaer said. “The next two weeks will be hectic but, then again, we’re fit. Very fit. Our lads have not felt as fit as this for years, I’m sure.

“It was a big thing towards the end of last season that we felt our team wasn’t fit enough, we got a few injuries. This season we’ve not had that kind of a problem.

“No, it’s not going to be a problem and a concern for us but 24 hours, 48 hours is a big difference at this time as well.” 

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie