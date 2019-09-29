This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 29 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer: Improving Manchester United is no 'quick-fix job'

United host Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash on Monday night.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,794 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4829759
It has been a difficult start to the season for United.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
It has been a difficult start to the season for United.
It has been a difficult start to the season for United.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IMPROVING THE FORTUNES of Manchester United is no “quick-fix job”, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was handed the reins at Old Trafford on a permanent basis in March after an impressive stint as caretaker but his side have made a distinctly average start to the new season.

United lie 11th in the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand, having won just one of their last five games while the unconvincing manner of their penalty shoot-out win over third tier Rochdale in the EFL Cup in midweek has done little to quell the doubters.

Solskjaer always believed, however, it would take time to turn the ship around.

He told Sky Sports: “Of course, we’ve hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great.

“They want to learn, so the week is all about improving and learning, which is great, and then your mood is decided by the games, results. When I do an interview now, a few days after a defeat, it’s more settled and you’re looking forward again.”

Solskjaer spent the bulk of United’s close-season budget on defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and believes conceding just six times in their six league games justifies that decision.

He added: “I think we’ve shown, and with the money we’ve spent, the big money if you like, has been on the two defenders. We’ve been one of the more solid teams defensively, if you look at how little we’ve conceded in chances.

“Yes, we’ve conceded goals we shouldn’t have. But the next bit now is moving forward up the pitch.”

United complete the weekend action in the Premier League on Monday with a home game against Arsenal and Solskjaer is expecting an entertaining encounter.

“For us, the games against Arsenal have always been great for the spectators, and for us. We’ve got a good record against them,” he said.

“For us it’s about focusing on ourselves, doing our bit, and seeing if we can solve the problems they give us.

“I think it will be an open game, two teams that want to attack, and the next game is always the perfect occasion to prove yourselves. Every game here is a game you want to win, and have to win.

“We are looking forward to it. I’ve watched Unai Emery over many years, and system-wise he can come with any shape, he knows it all.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie