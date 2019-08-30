This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer laughs off talk of Man United return for Ibrahimovic

The Man United boss says the LA Galaxy striker can call him about re-joining the club if he really wants to come back to England.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,687 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4788962
Solskjaer speaking at a press conference on Friday.
Image: Getty Images
Solskjaer speaking at a press conference on Friday.
Solskjaer speaking at a press conference on Friday.
Image: Getty Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has laughed off the idea that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a shock return to Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic will be out of contract at LA Galaxy in November, once the MLS season has ended, and stated in an interview earlier this week that he would be open to a return.

Romelu Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan, while Alexis Sanchez has joined the Italian club on loan for the rest of the season, and Solskjaer has openly admitted that United are now short in attack.

Ibrahimovic spent 18 months at Old Trafford under previous manager Jose Mourinho and scored 28 goals in his first season in 2016/17.

However, he then suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury and failed to recover his place in the side after Lukaku’s arrival, triggering his 2018 move to LA .

“If Zlatan was 28 at his next birthday, not 38, then maybe,” said Solskjaer. “So that is a big difference.

“Zlatan had a great time here and he is still doing well. It was just unfortunate that he got his injury here.

“I don’t think it will happen. I think he had his time at the club and he has had a fantastic career at the club.

“But he knows my number and if he is serious, I will always speak to Zlatan.”

Solskjaer will have to rely on a forward line of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood for goals before the transfer window opens again in January.

But despite the lack of experience in that trio, the Norwegian believes it was the right decision to send Sanchez out on loan to Inter for the season.

The Chilean forward has had a nightmare spell at United, scoring just five times in 45 appearances since his move from Arsenal in January 2018.

“Alexis needed to go,” explained the United manager. “We know he has been here for 18 months and it has not really worked out for him.

“For him to restart and get himself playing regularly and scoring goals, that will only benefit everyone in the end.

manchester-united-v-crystal-palace-premier-league-old-trafford Martial will miss this weekend's game against Southampton. Source: Nigel French

“We had a decision to make. I am trusting Anthony, Marcus and Mason to be our centre forwards.

“For me, it’s time for our boys to feel that pressure and responsibility, to be more robust and to know they have to play five games in a row.

“We’re mentally and physically more ready. That is the next step for our younger players.”

However, Martial will miss Saturday’s trip to Southampton due to injury, while Luke Shaw will be out for a few weeks due to a hamstring problem.

As the transfer window shuts across Europe on Monday, there is also likely to be further movement out of United.

Chris Smalling is on the verge of sealing a season-long loan to Italian giants Roma, and there could be a return to Serie A for Matteo Darmian.

“This opportunity has come up in the last couple of days for Chris,” said Solskjaer. “We sat down and discussed it and at the moment we have six fit centre-backs.

“I couldn’t promise Chris regular football, so he is on the plane over there now.

“I think he will enjoy the experience. It’s a big club, a good league and he will come back stronger and fitter from it.

“I can see Matteo maybe going as there has been some interest in Italy. But Marcos Rojo is definitely staying.

“The squad is less in numbers but we are still big enough and strong enough to have coverage in all positions.”

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie