This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

United boss warns players that City 'will snap at your ankles and heels and kick you'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will host the champions in tomorrow evening’s Manchester derby.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 12:23 PM
25 minutes ago 831 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4602911
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has lit the blue touch paper ahead of Wednesday’s derby by saying Manchester City “snap at your ankles and kick you”.

Pep Guardiola’s title-chasing City side visit Manchester United knowing that three points would take them back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table and put them in pole position to retain the title with three games to go.

Yet United are also desperate for the win, having slipped to sixth in the table following a rotten run of results since their improbable Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the start of March.

And Solskjaer, whose team have lost six of their past eight games in all competitions, has followed the lead of his predecessor Jose Mourinho by indulging in some mind games prior to the City clash.

“We’ve got to be ready for the press, for their pressing because they’ve got quality on the ball,” Solskjaer told reporters at a news conference.

“We’ve got to defend well. When we win it, we’ve got to be ready for their aggression, they will snap at your ankles and heels and kick you.

“They are not going to allow us easy counter attacking. There will be fouls, absolutely no doubt about it, because when you watch them in games they commit so many players forward. They will be stopping us as high as they can, I think.”

The desire of United’s players was questioned after Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing at Everton. Solskjaer revealed that his squad held talks following that drubbing and insists the visit of City is the ideal chance for them to show a response at Old Trafford.

“That’s the best game we could ask for now, with players hurt, as they were definitely were,” he added. “We had a meeting after the [Everton] game and you can see all the players are definitely, definitely disappointed, but really, really hurt by that performance.

“The City game is the perfect one, there’s no hiding place on the pitch. Our fans will back you whatever result there will be as long as you give that effort. Against a City side that’s been very, very good, we have got to turn up.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie