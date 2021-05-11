BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants anti-Glazer protests to remain peaceful

United’s rearranged fixture with Liverpool takes place on Thursday.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 May 2021, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 265 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5433741
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: PA
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: PA

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER hopes any anti-Glazer protests do not spill over into violence or impact this week’s matches as Manchester United step up security around Old Trafford.

The Super League fiasco saw anger at the already unpopular ownership flare up, with fans getting into the stadium and onto the pitch during a protest against the owners held before the Liverpool match at the start of May.

That postponed match has been rearranged for Thursday and comes hot on the heels of Leicester’s trip to Old Trafford, where security measures have been increased around the ground ahead of the home double-header.

Social media is abuzz about supporters demonstrating when Liverpool visit this week but Solskjaer hopes they will be able to play the matches as planned.

“Security measures are being looked at, of course, and I hope that we can keep the protests – if there are protests – down to loud voices, nothing violent,” the United boss said.

“We want to listen. The players want to play the game.

“We play Liverpool. Of course we want to beat Liverpool, we want to beat Leicester.

“So, we’re going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we’re doing on the pitch.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie