This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer believes the tide will turn for Man United after dismal AZ draw

Manchester United’s results will match their performances once big decisions begin to go their way, according to the manager.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Oct 2019, 8:36 AM
26 minutes ago 450 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4836781
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

OLD TRAFFORD BOSS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his Manchester United side are on the right track despite another underwhelming result.

United drew 0-0 with AZ in the Europa League last night, following on from a frustrating display in a dismal home draw with Arsenal on Monday.

Solskjaer was left fuming with the referee’s failure to award Marcus Rashford a penalty in the second half, while a late injury to substitute Jesse Lingard further compounded the visitors’ frustrations.

However, Solskjaer remained upbeat, stating his belief that United can consider the draw a well-earned point rather than two dropped, adding better results, and big moments, will follow if United maintain their current level of performance.

“Very happy with the boys,” Solskjaer told a news conference.

“We came away with a good performance, it should have been three points of course because it’s a nailed-on penalty. You can’t even discuss it.

“[AZ] are a team who have beaten Feyenoord 3-0 away from home. This is a good performance and a good point against a good opponent on a bad surface.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw [with not getting a penalty], same as Arsenal with the handball.

“It’s frustrating getting these little things. The boys deserve so much more. It’s going to turn at one point and we’ll get the decisions and then they’ll get the results we deserve.

“If you get your draws away from home and win the home games, you’ll be fine.”

Solskjaer also confirmed Lingard, who was taken off in the first minute of stoppage time after pulling up with a hamstring injury, will miss Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League, furthering United’s injury woes, with Paul Pogba ruled out and Anthony Martial also doubtful.

“He tweaked his hamstring, so he didn’t feel like he could risk it. But hopefully it’s not too bad,” Solskjaer added.

“Probably not Newcastle, but [he should] be ready for Liverpool [on 20 October].”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie