Saturday 13 April, 2019
'We got away with it' - Solskjaer acknowledges poor United performance against West Ham

The Manchester United manager saw his side limp to a 2-1 win over the Hammers this evening.

By Cian Roche Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 8:30 PM
39 minutes ago 1,587 Views 6 Comments
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Martin Rickett

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER admits Manchester United were lucky to come away from today’s Premier League clash against West Ham with a win.

Looking to close the gap on the top four, Paul Pogba scored twice from the penalty spot to inspire his side to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford, but speaking after the game the Norwegian gave an honest assessment of his side’s performance.

“We got away with it to put it that way,” he told BT Sport.

“It’s three points. I know it’s not easy because we played a game Wednesday night and there were a few changes that we had to make.

We got away with it. They deserved to get their goal – but then again it’s allowed to have a world-class goalkeeper, isn’t it?”

He continued: “We came in and got three points. I’ve stood here away from home, especially at the Wolverhampton and Arsenal games, and I’ve been pleased with the performances.

“We’ve played well and created chances, didn’t get what we deserved.

The last two games we’ve had at home, first against Watford and now West Ham – we’ve probably got more than we’ve deserved. It’ll even itself out over the season.”

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League - Old Trafford All Smiles: Solskjaer celebrates three points that takes them within touching distance of the top four. Source: Martin Rickett

United now face into a Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Nou Camp against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer did question the decision to have the game played so soon in midweek when they played only last Wednesday, as well as this evening.

“Maybe that we have a game on Tuesday will play in some players’ minds [and affected their performance]. It shouldn’t do.

“What I really don’t understand is why we play Wednesday [last week] and then Tuesday? And then other teams play Tuesday and then on Wednesday.

“That’s my little complaint to Uefa today. It’s difficult to work it out.”

United leapfrog Arsenal into 5th and sit two points behind Chelsea in 4th.

The Gunners face a tricky trip to Watford on Monday night, while the Blues are at Anfield on Sunday to take on title challengers, Liverpool.

