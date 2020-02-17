This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer won't discuss Raiola's comments with Pogba

The France international has missed much of the season at Man United through injury.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Feb 2020, 11:59 PM
44 minutes ago 375 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5011051
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Image: Tim Goode
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Image: Tim Goode

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER does not intend to speak to Paul Pogba over Mino Raiola’s comments on social media.

United defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday, with Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire on target in a win which took Solskjaer’s side to within three points of the Blues.

Pogba, who is still out injured, was once again not involved, though his agent Raiola caused a stir prior to kick-off when he took a swipe at Solskjaer on social media.

“Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO [sic] NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER,” Raiola wrote in response to the United boss saying he was sure the France star was “our player and not Mino’s”.

Solskjaer dismissed the possibility of discussing the comments with Pogba, while also saying he would speak to Raiola directly rather than through the media.

“Probably not!” Solskjaer told Sky Sports when asked if he would speak to Pogba. “No. That’s not my area. Paul and Mino have their conversations.

“I don’t have to comment through the media on Mino and what he says. I can probably speak to him myself.

“You know the media and you cannot control that anyway. Anyone has a voice and an opinion. There’s things being said about us where you want to comment, but you would rather not. And it’s more clever you don’t comment on many different things.”

Raiola said last week he and Pogba would decide whether the World Cup winner will remain at Old Trafford at the end of the season, having stated the midfielder would be open to a return to Juventus.

The 26-year-old has made just seven Premier League appearances this season and has been sidelined with an ankle injury since December.

Related Reads

17.02.20 Man United ride their luck in Chelsea win
15.02.20 Liverpool march on thanks to magnificent Mane
13.02.20 'Ole Gunnar has been very important... But Dortmund was the best option' - Haaland

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie