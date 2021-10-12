Membership : Access or Sign Up
Solskjaer's defensive problems deepen as United suffer Varane blow

The Red Devils’ boss is now set to be without both of his first-choice centre-backs.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,820 Views 6 Comments
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.
Image: PA
Image: PA

RAPHAEL VARANE HAS added to Manchester United’s defensive problems after he was ruled out for “a few weeks” with a groin injury.

The centre-back, a £34million summer signing from Real Madrid, sustained the problem in the first half of France’s victory over Spain on Sunday.

“Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the Uefa Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club,” said a United statement. “He will be out for a few weeks.”

With Harry Maguire also out with a calf problem, Varane’s injury leaves manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without his two first-choice centre-backs.

His remaining options are Victor Lindelof and either Eric Bailly, whose one appearance this season came in the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United last month, or Phil Jones, who has not played since January 2020 due to a knee injury but was in the squad for the Hammers game.

Solskjaer could also utilise midfielder Scott McTominay at centre-back, a role he has performed for Scotland, or opt to switch to a back three and move Luke Shaw into a more central position.

After Leicester City, United face Atalanta at home in the Champions League before fixtures against arch-rivals Liverpool and Tottenham before the end of the month.

