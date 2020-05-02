This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Some Serie A players use loophole and prepare to resume training

The Italian government has been feuding for weeks with individual regions about which activities will be allowed in the coming weeks.

By AFP Saturday 2 May 2020, 11:36 PM
PLAYERS FROM several Italian football clubs were on course to resume individual training as the Mediterranean country prepared to gradually roll back its coronavirus lockdown.

The Italian government has been feuding for weeks with individual regions about which activities will be allowed when the nation begins to emerge from an economically crippling lockdown on Monday.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is lifting Italians’ stay-at-home orders and permitting restaurants to resume takeout service next week.

But Conte has delayed announcing a restart to the Serie A season for fear of another spike in contagions for a disease that has officially killed 28,710 in Italy — second only to the United States.

Conte is only allowing clubs to resume team training on 18 May.

Several regions that have avoided the worst of the outbreak say they will use a loophole to individual players to start training on Monday.

The voluntary sessions will affect teams such as Napoli in the south and the central Emilia-Romagna region’s Bologna.

Parma announced they will open their facilities next week for use by their squad members.

Rome’s Lazio have also voiced plans to resume individual training at their sport centre.

But rules published by Sassuolo made clear that none of their coaches or other staff will be involved in the sessions.

Up to six players on an open pitch at a time will be allowed and they will be barred from using the changing rooms to minimise the threat of contagion.

Serie A clubs unanimously voted on Friday to finish the 2019-20 season — suspended since 9 March with Juventus leading Lazio by a point.

But Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora noted this week the chances of a restart were “increasingly narrow”.

© AFP 2020

