This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham fail with Son appeal

Spurs will be without Son Heung-min for three games following his red card against Chelsea at the weekend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,149 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4947058
Spurs' Son Heung-min is sent off against Chelsea
Spurs' Son Heung-min is sent off against Chelsea
Spurs' Son Heung-min is sent off against Chelsea

TOTTENHAM HAVE FAILED in their bid to get Son Heung-min’s red card against Chelsea overturned.

The Spurs forward was sent-off after 62 minutes of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Son kicked Rudiger in the ribs and, following a VAR review, referee Anthony Taylor dismissed him.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho immediately indicated the club would appeal and suggested the Germany international had made the most of the situation – claims dismissed by his Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday that Son’s dismissal would stand, meaning the former Bayer Leverkusen man will now miss Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Southampton over the next eight days.

In 23 appearances across all competitions this season, Son has scored 10 goals for Tottenham.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie