BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Son Heung-min racially abused after Man United defeat

The South Korean was targeted both in replies to a tweet from Spurs’ official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.

By Press Association Monday 12 Apr 2021, 11:56 AM
31 minutes ago 764 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5407266
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (file pic).
Image: PA
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (file pic).
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (file pic).
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM HAVE condemned “abhorrent” racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min on social media following Sunday’s 3-1 home loss to Manchester United.

The South Korea forward was involved in an incident which saw an Edinson Cavani goal controversially ruled out in the first half for the visitors, with Scott McTominay adjudged to have fouled Son in the build-up.

Son was targeted with racist insults both in replies to a tweet from Spurs’ official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.

“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players,” a statement from the north London club read.

“This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.

“We stand with you, Sonny.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The PA news agency has contacted Twitter and Instagram for a response.

Son became the latest victim in a seemingly endless string of online racist abuse, with Raheem Sterling having received hateful messages in the wake of Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Leeds on Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie