Son of Ireland legend Richard Dunne included in U15s squad

THE SON of former Ireland and Man City star Richard Dunne is among the names included in the latest national U15s squad.

Tayo Dunne, a defender like his father, earns a first call-up and is one of the few domestic-based players to feature in Jason Donohue’s 22-player panel.

Dunne is currently on the books at France-based US Cap d’Ail Monaco, where the family have lived since his father’s retirement from football in 2015.

Dunne is among four players plying their trade abroad to make the cut along with Rory Finneran (Blackburn Rovers), Ramon Martos (Almeria), and Grady McDonnell (Vancouver Whitecaps), with the other 18 squad members part of the academies of various League of Ireland clubs.

The U15s side are in excellent form, having won their last six matches and conceded just twice in seven games, winning recent back-to-back friendlies 6-0 against Latvia at Home Farm FC.

The latest challenge will see Donohue’s side compete at the Torneo Delle Nazioni tournament in Udine, Italy next week.

Ireland are set to play four games, including matches against Saudi Arabia and Czechia.

Ireland U15s squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Ali Topcu (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Christian Coyle (Bohemians), Tayo Dunne (US Cap d’Ail Monaco), Oisin McDonagh (Shamrock Rovers), Cead McGrath (Finn Harps), Muhammad Oladiti (Shamrock Rovers), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers), Sam Steward (St.Patrick’s Athletic)

Midfielders: Daniel Costello (Bohemians), Rory Finneran (Blackburn Rovers), Ramon Martos (Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Vancouver Whitecaps), Goodness Ogbonna (Shamrock Rovers), Oskar Schubo Keeley (Bohemians), Finn Sherlock (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Noonan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Billy O’Neill (Bray Wanderers), Jayden Umeh (Cork City).

International fixtures (all times are Irish times)

Tuesday, April 25 | Ireland MU15 v Czechia MU15, Stadio Comunale, Cesarolo, Italy, KO 5pm

Wednesday, April 26 | Ireland MU15 v Saudi Arabia MU15, StadioPier Giovanni Mecchia, Portogruaro, Italy, KO 4pm

Saturday, April 29 | Ireland MU15 v TBC, Venue and KO TBC

Monday, May 1 | Ireland MU15 v TBC , Venue and KO TBC