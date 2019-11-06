This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I didn't want to celebrate because I wanted to respect the whole situation' - Son

The Tottenham forward reflected on the incident that saw the Everton midfielder

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 11:25 PM
9 minutes ago 250 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4882266
Son Heung-min reacts to his goal.
Son Heung-min reacts to his goal.
Son Heung-min reacts to his goal.

TOTTENHAM STAR Son Heung-min said he is “really sorry” for the incident that led to Andre Gomes’ horrific injury this past weekend.

The South Korea international was sent off on Sunday after fouling the Everton midfielder, who suffered a horrific fracture during the incident.  

Gomes has since undergone surgery and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Son was inconsolable as he left the field, with Dele Alli saying his team-mate was “devastated” due to his role in Gomes’ injury.

The forward’s red card against Everton was overturned, the FA confirmed on Tuesday, as Son will not miss any matches due to suspension.

And, after guiding to Tottenham to a win over Red Star in Belgrade on Wednesday, Son revealed that he is still distraught several days later.

He told Viasport: “I didn’t want to celebrate because I wanted to respect the whole situation. I still feel really, really sorry about the whole situation.

These have been some tough days and I realise how lucky I am, the people around me, the supporters, the club, the coaching staff, players, teammates, they have helped me a lot and have given me strong messages.

“Of course, Andre Gomes I wish he will get well soon, but it’s the right answer to keep working hard and perform like always with positive energy.”

Son scored Tottenham’s second and third goals in the 4-0 win on Wednesday, as he was joined on the scoresheet by Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen.

The win was Spurs’ first win away from home this season, as the club had not won outside of London since topping Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals last campaign.

Son says he hopes that the victory can be used as a momentum boost for Spurs, who currently sit second in their Champions League group behind only Bayern Munich. 

We knew how tough it was going to be and how difficult the game would be,” Son said. ”I think, before the game, we spoke and said we need to win to get into a good position and it’s up to us to get in this good position.

“I think the players did a fantastic job and gave a fantastic performance. That’s why we scored four goals in a difficult place.

“We’re very happy with the clean sheet as well and we’re more than happy to get the three points.”

Tottenham will face Sheffield United on Saturday at home before visiting West Ham following the conclusion of the international break.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie