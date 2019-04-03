'What an unbelievable stadium. The noise was just so loud': History-maker Son hails Spurs' new ground

SON HEUNG-MIN described Tottenham’s new stadium as “unbelievable” after the South Korean became the first ever goalscorer there in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had to be patient to make their bow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the estimated £1billion project suffered a string of delays, but they immediately made themselves at home to end a five-game winless run in the league midweek.

After a frustrating first half – which saw Palace comfortably keep hosts Tottenham at bay – Son scored his landmark goal in the 55th minute.

The 26-year-old cut inside from the right and unleashed a left-foot drive, which was diverted into the bottom corner by the outstretched leg of Luka Milivojevic, who had been dispossessed earlier in the move.

Christian Eriksen added a second 10 minutes from time and Son said it feels great to be back on the site of their old stadium, White Hart Lane, rather than their temporary home for much of the past two seasons, Wembley.

“It’s just amazing,” he told Sky Sports. “What an unbelievable stadium. The noise was just so loud.

“I just want to say to thank you to my team-mates and the fans. White Hart Lane is our history but the new stadium… I can’t believe it. To play in it is an amazing feeling. It’s a bit different from Wembley. Wembley was not our home.”

The win moved Tottenham above Arsenal into third but their north London rivals do have a game in hand.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: