Spurs confirm Son will complete military service during Premier League shutdown

With the Premier League suspended indefinitely due to the spread of Covid-19, Son Heung-min will undertake his military service.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Apr 2020, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,618 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5068278
Tottenham star Son Heung-min.
TOTTENHAM FORWARD SON Heung-min will commence his military service in South Korea during the Premier League suspension, the club has confirmed.

Son is in quarantine in South Korea having returned to his home country at the end of March after football in England was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old, who has not played since February after fracturing his arm, will return to Spurs in May.

Son was exempted from the mandatory 21-month military service after leading South Korea to a gold medal at the Asian Games in September 2018, but he was still due to complete a four-week programme ahead of the 2020-21 season.

However, with the Premier League acknowledging it will not resume in early May as previously planned, Son will use the period to undertake his duty.

“Our medical staff are in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on 16 February and continues to train,” a Tottenham statement read.

“Sonny had surgery on his arm in South Korea before returning to the UK at the end of February to continue his rehabilitation, prior to the initial announcement of the professional game in England being suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Premier League has since announced that the 2019- 20 season will only return when it is ‘safe and appropriate to do so’ and is under constant review.

“Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May.”

