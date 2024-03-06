Advertisement
Sonia Hoey at the 2005 FAI Cup final. Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
RIP

Tributes paid following death of Dundalk FAI Cup winner and former Louth LGFA star Sonia Hoey

Sonia scored the only goal of the game in the 2005 Women’s FAI Cup final against Peamount United.
19 minutes ago

DUNDALK’S 2005 FAI Cup winner Sonia Hoey, who was also a former Louth LGFA player, has passed away.

Sonia scored the only goal of the game in the 2005 Women’s FAI Cup final against Peamount United at Lansdowne Road, as her club lifted the trophy for the first time.

She also enjoyed spells with Castletown Celtic (Belles — she was the first player to take her place in the club’s Hall of Fame), Peamount United and Rock Celtic.

Sonia was also a talented Gaelic footballer, lining out for DkIT, Dowdallshill and Louth, while she ran with Redeemer AC too.

She was first diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in February 2019 and was almost a year in remission when she was diagnosed with incurable cervical cancer which spread to her lungs. A major fundraising drive was launched in 2021 to help pay for cancer treatment in Mexico which raised over €55,000 in one day.

Tributes have been paid following her passing.

 

