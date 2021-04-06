Over €55k raised in one day for former Dundalk and Louth star in need of cancer treatment

Sonia Hoey celebrates after the 2005 FAI Cup final - in which she scored the winner.

A GOFUNDME PAGE has been set up to raise money for former Dundalk City Women’s FAI Cup winner and Louth ladies footballer, Sonia Hoey, who is need of “life-changing” cancer treatment.

Over €55,000 of an €80,000 goal has been raised in the day since the ‘Save Our Sonia (SOS) – Treatment in Mexico’ fundraising appeal began, with 1,637 people having donated at the time of writing.

Dundalk FC and Louth LGFA are among the many sporting organisations sharing the GoFundMe page.

An all-rounder, 42-year-old Hoey is well known locally in Dundalk and further afield for her glittering sporting achievements. As well as with the Lilywhites, she enjoyed spells with Castletown Celtic (Belles — she recently became the first player to take her place in the club’s Hall of Fame), Peamount United and Rock Celtic.

During her time at Oriel Park, Sonic scored the only goal of the game in the 2005 Women’s FAI Cup final against Peamount United at Lansdowne Road, bringing the trophy back to the town for the first, and only, time.

Hoey was also a talented Gaelic footballer, representing — and captaining — DkIT, Dowdallshill and Louth, while she ran with Redeemer AC too.

