BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

Sonia O'Sullivan 'looking forward' to new role coaching Nike athletes in the US

The Iegendary Irish runner is heading from Melbourne to a training camp in Portland, Oregon.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,163 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5416080
Sonia O'Sullivan.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Sonia O'Sullivan.
Sonia O'Sullivan.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRISH SPORTING HERO Sonia O’Sullivan has agreed to take up a coaching role in the US ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

This week, the Cork native will leave her current home in Melbourne and head to Portland, Oregon, for an initial three months, the Irish Times reports. 

51-year-old O’Sullivan — a former world champion, European champion and Olympic silver medallist — will work as assistant coach to Pete Julian with a Nike training group featuring some of the world’s top distance runners. 

“It’s a way for me to travel again in an Olympic year, even though it’s very nice here in Melbourne with no Covid restrictions, it feels very far from the action,” O’Sullivan told the Irish Times.

“Every year I’ve had events in Ireland that I work with and the main athletics championships to look forward to, this past year has been so unpredictable my normal schedule has been put on hold.”

On Instagram, she also posted: “Looking forward to new adventures and challenges Stateside.” 

American Julian was previously involved in the Nike Oregon Project before it was dissolved in 2019 after an investigation into doping offences led to a four-year ban for head coach Alberto Salazar.

Julian was not implicated in any way and has said in the past that he does not regret one minute of his seven years at the Nike Oregon Project.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie