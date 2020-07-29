This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams confirms return to NRL's Roosters

The two-time World Cup-winning former All Black is returning to Sydney.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 7:45 AM
25 minutes ago 333 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5162608

CROSS-CODE SUPERSTAR Sonny Bill Williams confirmed on Wednesday that he will return to Australia’s NRL with the Sydney Roosters after Covid-19 forced his Toronto Wolfpack to withdraw from England’s Super League.

Williams, who has won two Rugby World Cups with the All Blacks and two NRL premierships in Australia, said he would arrive in Sydney on Thursday and undergo two weeks’ mandatory quarantine.

“It’s just the challenge that I get so excited about, it lights that fire inside of you,” Williams told Australia’s Channel Nine before departing from Britain.

warrington-wolves-v-toronto-wolfpack-betfred-super-league-halliwell-jones-stadium Williams playing for the Toronto Wolfpack earlier this year. Source: Martin Rickett

Williams played with the Roosters in 2013 and 2014, winning a premiership in his first year with the club, and said he had remained in contact with Roosters chairman Nick Politis.

“Nick hit me up and asked if I had a couple of months in me to come back,” he said.

“To be honest, I hadn’t trained for a bit. I’d been on holiday mode. We actually booked flights, me and my wife booked flights for a little family European holiday.”

Williams, who will turn 35 next week, was at a loose end after the Canada-based Wolfpack said Covid-19 had created “overwhelming financial challenges” that meant it could not compete as Super League’s only transatlantic club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Williams is still under contract with the Wolfpack, which would normally bar him from playing in the NRL, but the game’s hierarchy bent the rules to allow him in due to “exceptional circumstances” created by the virus.

The New Zealand citizen also needed a special exemption from the government officials to fly into Sydney with his wife and children, as only Australian citizens are being allowed in at the moment.

sonny-bill-williams-celebrate-after-the-game Williams won two World Cups with the All Blacks. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Once quarantine is completed, he could potentially take the field for the Roosters’ round 15 match against Wests Tigers on August 22.

Williams played 58 times for the All Blacks, winning World Cups in 2011 and 2015, as well as numerous Bledisloe Cups and Rugby Championships. 

Other honours include a Super Rugby title in 2012 and NRL premierships in 2004 and 2013.

He also represented New Zealand in rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympics and triumphed in all seven of his professional heavyweight boxing bouts, winning the New Zealand title in 2012.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie