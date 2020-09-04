This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 4 September 2020
Advertisement

'Freak of nature' Sonny Bill Williams 'best athlete I've coached,' says ex-All Blacks boss Hansen

The cross-code superstar returns to Australian rugby league this weekend.

By AFP Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:58 AM
32 minutes ago 980 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5195336
New chapter: Roosters star SBW.
Image: AAP/PA Images
New chapter: Roosters star SBW.
New chapter: Roosters star SBW.
Image: AAP/PA Images

FORMER ALL BLACKS coach Steve Hansen Friday nominated “freak of nature” Sonny Bill Williams as the best athlete he has ever worked with ahead of the New Zealander’s return to Australian rugby league.

The cross-code superstar, 35, is expected to come off the bench for the Sydney Roosters in their clash against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday after completing a mandatory coronavirus quarantine period.

It will mark his return to a club where he played in 2013-2014, after finding himself at a loose end when Covid-19 forced his Toronto Wolfpack side to withdraw from England’s Super League.

While Williams won National Rugby League premierships in 2004 and 2013, represented New Zealand in rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympics and won all seven of his professional heavyweight boxing bouts, he is best known as a giant of rugby union.

He claimed two World Cups with the All Blacks, as well as numerous Bledisloe Cups and Rugby Championships, with Hansen alongside him for much of the ride.

Despite coaching some of the top players the world has known, including Richie McCaw, Ma’a Nonu and Dan Carter, the 61-year-old said Williams was the best athlete.

The greatest rugby player I’ve coached was McCaw but Sonny would be the best athlete I’ve coached from a pure athlete sense,” Hansen, who quit as New Zealand coach after the 2019 World Cup, told the Sydney Daily Telegraph. “He’s a freak of nature.”

He also hailed Williams as a role model for younger players.

“As he has got older, he has matured. His training habits and his off-field habits are world-class now,” he said. “He will be a good role model for the young fellas in the club.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hansen is now director of rugby at Japanese side Toyota Verblitz, which also boosts former All Blacks captain Kieran Read among its ranks, and from January next year Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper.

Asked if he missed coaching, Hansen replied: “The All Blacks haven’t had a game so I’ve been quite lucky to have the opportunity to get used to not coaching them without having to watch them.

“I’m sure there will be a tug in the old heart when they finally get out onto the track,” he added.

“But ‘Fossie’ (new coach Ian Foster) will do a great job with them I’m sure, and I’m really excited for him to take the team to the next level.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie