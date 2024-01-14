Bradley and Murray share lead in Hawaii as Power sits 11 off heading into final round

FORMER PGA CHAMPION Keegan Bradley closed with back-to-back birdies to grab a share of the third-round lead alongside Grayson Murray on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open at Waialae in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bradley had eight birdies in his seven-under par 63 and said none were more important than the closing two — a seven-footer at the par-three 17th and a two-putt from 42 feet at the par-five 18th.

He was joined there by Murray, who had four birdies and a five-foot eagle at the par-five ninth in his bogey-free six-under par 64.

The leading duo had a one-shot lead over Sam Stevens, who carded a 63.

Séamus Power posted a one-under 69 to stay on three-under heading into the final round. His third round included three birdies and two bogeys as he sits 11 shots off the lead.

Another five players were three shots back on 199. They included Chris Kirk, who won the season-opening Sentry tournament on Sunday and is trying to join Ernie Els and Justin Thomas as the only players to sweep the two Hawaiian events in the same year.

Bradley, who won two of his six tour titles last season, admitted the crowded leaderboard was nerve-wracking but fun.

Murray, who claimed his only PGA Tour title at the Barbasol Championship in his rookie season in 2017, also enjoyed a low-stress round.

Murray, who has been open about battling alcohol abuse and fought his way back after a motor scooter accident in Bermuda in 2022, said he has kept his career going with the support of friends, family and colleagues.

