Erasmus names unchanged Springbok side to take on New Zealand in World Cup opener

Etzebeth carries during the 16-16 draw in Wellington when the sides last met.

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE named an unchanged 23 from the side who took on Japan in their final warm-up tie for Saturday’s altogether more serious affair against New Zealand in their opening match of the Rugby World Cup (Saturday 10.45, eir Sport).

It is four years since the Springboks went unchanged from Test to Test, dating back to the 2015 World Cup semi-final – when they also faced New Zealand and lost a tense battle 18-20.

Number eight Duane Vermeulen will make his 50th Test appearance with captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Stephe du Toit completing a powerful back row behind Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert.

Erasmus, who highlighted the consistency and momentum created by his ‘Boks side this season, has been able to pair Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard at half-back, with Lukhany Am and Damian De Allende in midfield and the dangerous back three of Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi and Toulouse’s Cheslin Kolbe in the back field.

South Africa

15: Willie Le Roux

14: Cheslin Kolbe

13: Lukhnayo Am

12: Damian de Allende

11: Makazole Mapimpi

10: Handre Pollard

9: Faf de Klerk

1: Steven Kitshoff

2: Malcolm Marx

3: Frans Malherbe

4: Eben Etzebeth

5: Franco Mostert

6: Siya Kolisi (Capt)

7: Pieter-Steph du Toit

8: Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Tendai Mtawarira

18. Trevor Nyakane

19. RG Snyman

20. Francois Louw

21. Herschel Jantjies

22. Frans Steyn

23. Jesse Kriel

