Sophie Becker and Jodie McCann qualify for Paris Olympics

SOPHIE BECKER AND Jodie McCann have both secured their place at the Paris Olympics, with the final list of qualifiers published by World Athletics today.

Becker and McCann will compete in the 400m and 5,000m respectively.

Thomas Barr has missed out on the 40-athlete list for the 400m hurdles.

His hopes were damaged at last weekend’s National Championships in Santry. Barr ran 50.61 in the 400m hurdles final final, where a time of 49.90 would have provided the ranking points to qualify for Paris.

However Barr is set to compete in the 4x400m mixed relay in Paris after he was part of the team who won gold at the European Championships in Rome last month.

The women’s and mixed 4x400m relay selections are to be confirmed by Athletics Ireland next week.

Becker and McCann moved up the qualification list with strong performances at the National Championships.