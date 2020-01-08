This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Sophie O'Sullivan set to follow in Sonia's footsteps and pursue athletics career in America

The 18-year-old is Seattle-bound.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 2:03 PM
Sophie O'Sullivan with her mother, Sonia.
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

SOPHIE O’SULLIVAN IS set to take the next step in her athletics career after pledging her future to University of Washington’s track and field set-up in Seattle.

18-year-old O’Sullivan, who has represented Ireland since making her debut at the U18 European Championships in 2018, is set to follow in her mother Sonia’s footsteps by going to college in America to develop her athletics career further. 

While Sonia famously attended Villanova, Sophie is primed to head to the opposite side of the country.

Washington Track & Field announced the news of their 11 new signings overnight, with an accompanying statement detailing O’Sullivan’s rise.

“Sophie O’Sullivan becomes the third Husky to commit from Australia in the past two years, joining current UW freshmen Mel Smart and Carley Thomas,” it reads.

“O’Sullivan is the first from Melbourne, where she has become a mid-distance standout, winning the 2019 Australian U20 Championship at 800-meters.

“O’Sullivan also has Irish citizenship and has competed internationally for Ireland, highlighted by a silver medal in the 800-meters at the 2018 European U18 Championships in a time of 2:06.05.

“O’Sullivan’s mother, Sonia, was a World Champion for Ireland and the 2000 Olympic Games silver medalist in the 5,000-meters.”

Sophie first shot to prominence on these shores in July 2017 when she stormed to 800m victory at the Morton Games at the age of just 15. Days later, she impressed once again at the National Juvenile Championships.

On her Ireland debut a year later, she won her 800m heat at the European U18 Championships in Gyor before coasting through to the final and taking silver there.

Most recently, the talented teenager wore the green vest at the 2018 European Cross Country Championships.

Sonia recently reflected on her close relationship with Sophie and her very different running career in an in-depth interview with The42‘s Sinéad Farrell.

Emma Duffy
