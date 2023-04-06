Advertisement
GAA
Soccer
Rugby
Golf
Racing
More
More
Subscribe
Sign in
The42 Membership
Membership Benefits
SEE SPORT DIFFERENTLY – Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.
More Sports
Fitness
MMA
Other
Sport Features
Rugby Weekly
Editor's Picks
Quizzes
Behind the Lines
Partner Publications
TheJournal.ie
The latest Irish and international breaking news, reports and coverage
Noteworthy
A platform helping fund the type of in-depth journalism that the public wants to see
Become a Member
The42 Membership
Membership Benefits
SEE SPORT DIFFERENTLY – Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.
More Sports
Fitness
MMA
Other
Sport Features
Rugby Weekly
Editor's Picks
Quizzes
Behind the Lines
Partner Publications
TheJournal.ie
The latest Irish and international breaking news, reports and coverage
Noteworthy
A platform helping fund the type of in-depth journalism that the public wants to see
Become a Member
Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
Sophie Whitehouse (file pic).