Monday 5 October 2020
Sky apologise after Souness labels Lamela's role in Martial red card as 'very Latin'

Tottenham legend Osvaldo Ardilles was among those to take exception with Souness’ remarks.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Oct 2020, 5:20 PM
Erik Lamela stays down after being slapped by Anthony Martial.
Erik Lamela stays down after being slapped by Anthony Martial.
SKY SPORTS ISSUED an apology on Sunday night after Graeme Souness described Erik Lamela’s actions in the lead-up to Anthony Martial’s red card during Tottenham’s 6-1 win at Manchester United as “very Latin”, with Spurs legend Osvaldo ‘Ossie’ Ardilles among those to condemn the Scot’s remarks.

Argentinian attacker Lamela collapsed to the floor after he was rather timidly slapped by Martial during an altercation ahead of a corner, Martial’s moment of petulance a response to having been elbowed in the neck/face area — albeit via a deflection off the chest — by Lamela seconds prior.

Sky Sports co-commentator was among those to question why Lamela didn’t join Martial in receiving his marching orders following the VAR-reviewed incident, but Sky pundit Souness went a step further in condemning the actions of Lamela in particular, saying: “If Martial is going then Lamela has to go. He raises his hands, Martial lashes out, it’s like a tickle across your chops and he’s gone down.

It is pathetic. It’s very Latin. If one goes, both have to go. It’s pathetic. Is this what the English game is about? We, the Brits, do it differently. I’ve played in a Latin country, I’ve worked in Latin countries, I know how they see the game. Lamela will sleep well tonight thinking he has done a great piece of work for his team. That is not us.

Tottenham legend Ardilles — a compatriot of Lamela’s — tweeted his annoyance at Souness’ description of the incident, saying: “I take exception to the ‘Latin’ comment of Graeme Souness about Erik Lamela.

“Stereotyping all Latin football players in this way is grossly unfair.”

Tweeting a YouTube video of an infamous Souness horror challenge on Steaua Bucharest’s Iosif Rotariu while in action for Rangers during the 1988 European Cup, Ardilles added: “It would be the same as saying that this so-called tackle represents the ‘British’ way. Which it clearly doesn’t.”

Souness’ remark was made at half-time of Spurs’ victory over United, but it prompted an apology from Sky Sports later on Sunday night.

Following Aston Villa’s 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool, presenter Dave Jones said: “Now, I have to say, before we go, earlier in the show we were critical of Erik Lamela’s part in Anthony Martial’s sending off in the Manchester United-Spurs game.

“We’d like to apologise for any offence that was caused and the stereotyping of the Latin culture.”

