Two-try debutant Herschel Jantjies stars for Springboks

The Rugby Championship got underway in Johannesburg.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 8:08 PM
Herschel Jantjies inspired South Africa on his test debut.
HERSCHEL JANTJIES STARRED with two tries on his South Africa debut as the Springboks overcame Australia 35-17 in the Rugby Championship opener in Johannesburg.

South Africa’s stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth lauded the 23-year-old in the build-up to Saturday’s encounter, and the scrum-half put in an inspired display at Ellis Park.

Having opened the scoring in the 11th minute, Jantjies played a crucial role in South Africa’s second try from Lood De Jager before capping his stirring display with another five-pointer just after the hour.

Dane Haylett-Petty got on the board for Australia, although he missed a golden chance to put the Wallabies in front heading into the break.

And the Springboks made their good fortune count – Taniela Tupou’s yellow card proving costly for Australia as S’busiso Nkosi and Jantjies ran in while the Wallabies were down to 14 – with Cobus Reinach’s late try ensuring a bonus point.

With the tournament shortened to three rounds due to the upcoming World Cup, Australia’s chances of success already look slim, and the pressure seems to be mounting on coach Michael Cheika.

