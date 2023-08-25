Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO South Africa's Kwagga Smith celebrates scoring a try with teammates.
# statement
South Africa stun New Zealand with record win in final World Cup warm-up
The defeat topped the 21-point loss the All Blacks suffered against Australia in 2019.
10 minutes ago

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SOUTH Africa completed their World Cup preparations with a record 35-7 rout of 14-man New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match as the All Blacks suffered their all-time heaviest margin of defeat.

kurt-lee-arendse-runs-in-to-score-their-sides-second-try Andrew Fosker / INPHO Kurt-Lee Arendse runs in South Africa's second try. Andrew Fosker / INPHO / INPHO

The Springboks scored five tries, through captain Siya Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, hooker Malcolm Marx and replacements Bongi Mbonambi and Kwagga Smith — all converted by fly-half Manie Libbok.

The defeat topped the 21-point loss the All Blacks suffered when going down 47-26 to Australia in 2019.

richie-mounga-and-duane-vermeulen Laszlo Geczo / INPHO New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga and Duane Vermeulen of South Africa. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

New Zealand had to play just over half the match a man down when Scott Barrett was sent off shortly before the break for a second yellow card after the lock flew into a ruck and clattered Marx in the head.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2023 

Author
AFP
