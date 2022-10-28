Leinster's Jenkins included in 35-strong Springbok squad for November

LEINSTER LOCK JASON Jenkins has been named among a 35-man South Africa squad for their November tour of Europe.

Jenkins, who has impressed in blue after an injury-frustrated season at Munster, earns his first Springboks recall since his solitary cap four years ago and could face his provincial teammates when South Africa visit Dublin to face Ireland tomorrow week.

Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber has given first call-ups to Stormers out-halves Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the latter of whom had been linked with an international future with England for whom he qualifies through his father.

Bulls wideman Sbu Nkosi and back row Marco van Staden are also back in the fold after last wearing their country’s green and gold in 2021.

Stormer Manie Libbok has earned his first international call-up. Source: Ashley Crowden/INPHO

South Africa have also named a 19-man ‘A’ squad who will be coached by Mzwandile Stick, stopping off in Cork to face Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday 10 November.

South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said of the combined 54-man travelling party: “This is a very important tour for both teams in terms of measuring how we perform against some of the top countries and clubs in the world and to give a wider group of players an opportunity to play at this level less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup.

“We have some exciting young talent making a strong statement for their franchises and clubs, and since we are limited to selecting only a specified number of players for the Springbok squad, we would not have been able to see some of them in action, so we are delighted to have this SA A tour.

Advertisement

“This team is the closest one can get to represent the Springboks and given the quality of the Munster and Bristol teams and the electric atmospheres expected at those sold-out matches, this will be the perfect opportunity for those players to put up their hands for the World Cup squad.”

Former Munster men 'Rassie' and Jacques Nienaber. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Head coach Nienaber added: “We are facing three of the top five teams in the world in Ireland, France and England, and we are building our squad for the World Cup next year at the same time, so it was important to maintain consistency in selection while also rewarding a few talented young players for their steady form this season.

“The fact that a few key players were ruled out due to injury also played a role this process, but we know what we have in those players, and it has granted us an opportunity to see what the next generation of players can do at this level. This will bode well for the Rugby World Cup and beyond.

“Manie and Sacha have shown what they are capable of at Vodacom United Rugby Championship and Junior Springbok level, while Jason has been in fine form for Leinster, and we are thrilled to see them being called up to what is a largely settled squad.”

The full Springboks squad will assemble in Dublin on Monday, while the SA A players are set to depart for Cork next weekend to begin their preparations for the midweek games where they will be joined by some of the coaches and players from the Bok squad.

South Africa squad for November tests (positions as listed by South Africa)

Props (6): Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92);

Hookers (2): Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks);

Locks (5): Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie (both DHL Stormers);

Back rows (6): Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers);

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Utility forwards (2): Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat);

Scrum-halves (3): Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier);

Out-halves (2): Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (both DHL Stormers);

Centres (3): Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles);

Outside backs (3): Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Vodacom Bulls);

Utility backs (3): Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers).

South Africa ‘A’ squad

Forwards (10): Simphiwe Matanzima (Vodacom Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks), Sazi Sandi (DHL Stormers), Mornay Smith (Vodacom Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Joseph Dweba (DHL Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Cell C Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Cell C Sharks);

Backs (9): Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks), Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Emirates Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Vodacom Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (DHL Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Emirates Lions).