'We're playing for the 60 million people at home' - Boks go unchanged

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE named an unchanged matchday 23 for their World Cup semi-final against England in Paris on Saturday [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have resisted any temptation to make tweaks to the side that beat France in last weekend’s quarter-final at Stade de France.

This means the Boks are sending out the most experienced selection in their history, with a total of 895 caps among them.

15 of the matchday 23 played against England in the World Cup final win back in 2019.

“This may not have much significance, but the fact remains that these players have been here before, and they know what it will take to defeat a top-quality team such as England,” said Boks head coach Nienaber.

“Competition for places in the team is very tight and the coaches had a few in-depth discussions before finalising the team.

“We have players like Lukhanyo Am, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Jasper Wiese, Jean Kleyn, and the list goes on, who are all good enough to be in this team and would have fitted in and done the job just well as the other players.

“But we can only select 23 and everyone in this group is aligned and understands that the country comes first.

“We’re playing for our friends, family and the 60 million people at home who have been supporting us through thick and thin and we are determined to continue giving them hope and something to smile about.”

South Africa (v England):

15. Damian Willemse

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Manie Libbok

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Deon Fourie

17. Ox Nche

18. Vincent Koch

19. RG Snyman

20. Kwagga Smith

21. Faf de Klerk

22. Handré Pollard

23. Willie le Roux

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].