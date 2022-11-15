Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
Advertisement

South Africa under no illusions about Italy challenge as Boks look to get back on track

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has shaken his XV up from the France defeat.

10 minutes ago 114 Views 0 Comments
Jacques Nienaber (file pic).
Jacques Nienaber (file pic).
Image: Simon King

SOUTH AFRICA ARE “determined to get onto the right side of the scoreboard” after two defeats in the Autumn Nations Series, but head coach Jacques Nienaber says it will be tough against a confident Italy on Saturday.

The 50-year-old on Tuesday made four changes in personnel and two positional switches to his starting line-up from the one that lost 30-26 to Six Nations champions France last Saturday.

The world champions — who lost 19-16 to Ireland in their opener — will face an Italy side with its tails up after recording their first ever victory over Australia last Saturday.

“Italy’s victory against Australia will boost their confidence immensely going into this match,” said Nienaber.

“They defeated Wales away in the Six Nations and tested Scotland as well, so we are under no illusions as to the challenge that lies ahead.

“Italy have shown before what a force they can be at home by defeating the Boks 20-18 in Florence (November 2016), and they will draw confidence from that as well.”

Nienaber has brought in Andre Esterhuizen to partner Damian de Allende in the centres — veteran Jesse Kriel dropping out altogether — whilst No8 Jasper Wiese returns having had to miss the France game due to concussion.

Franco Mostert has been switched from lock to the backrow as Pieter-Steph du Toit faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after his red card in the French Test.

Nienaber has installed an all new second row of Marvin Orie and Salmaan Moerat — veteran Eben Etzebeth dropping to the bench.

“A couple of players have been training very hard in the last few weeks and deserve a chance to start,” said Nienaber.

“Lood’s (de Jager) injury and Pieter-Steph’s disciplinary hearing opened the door for us to give them an opportunity.

“Salmaan and Marvin are both Stormers players, so they have been playing together for a while, and they are very hungry for game time, so we are looking forward to what they bring in the game.”

Nienaber says they have been working hard to fine tune things that have not gone right for them in their two matches so far.

“We believe we are on the right track after coming close against Ireland and France,” he said.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

“If we can produce a strong showing up front and be a little more accurate in our execution, we know we can turn things around on tour.”

South Africa Team (15-1)

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt); Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Replacements

Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie