Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

South Africa make three changes for England as Handre Pollard returns to line-up

Cobus Reinach and Lood de Jager also come in for the world champions.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,157 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5603370
Handre Pollard is one of three changes made to South Africa’s side for Saturday’s clash at Twickenham.
Image: PA
Handre Pollard is one of three changes made to South Africa’s side for Saturday’s clash at Twickenham.
Handre Pollard is one of three changes made to South Africa’s side for Saturday’s clash at Twickenham.
Image: PA

SOUTH AFRICA HEAD coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the Springboks starting XV for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against England.

Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach come into the side to form a fresh halfback pairing at Twickenham, with Elton and Herschel Jantjies dropping to the bench.

The other change from the side which started the 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield sees Lood de Jager take over at lock from Franco Mostert, who also joins the replacements.

The last time the Springboks beat England at Twickenham was in 2014, but they won the most recent meeting between the two sides in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama – where fly-half Pollard slotted over six penalties and two conversions in a 32-12 victory.

Asked if he expected a backlash from Eddie Jones’ side following that defeat, Nienaber said: “I won’t know what Eddie is telling his players. From our perspective the World Cup has been so long ago.

“It’s water under the bridge, you can’t stay and live in that moment. You need to move on and we definitely did, even from the British and Irish Lions. It’s new focus, new objectives and we are working towards France 2023.

“We built up good momentum in the Tests against Wales and Scotland, and it is important for us to transfer that into our final match of the tour against England, so we opted to make only three changes to the starting team.

“England will pose different threats to Scotland, and with that in mind we have decided to start with Handre, Cobus and Lood.

“Elton, Herschel and Franco have shown that they can inject energy and ignite a spark on attack off the bench, which will be handy against an English outfit that we know will be highly charged up for this match.

“England have made it clear that they’ll come hard at us in this match, and with a few British and Irish Lions players in their midst, home ground advantage and a new record of eight wins in a row against Australia adding to their motivation this weekend, so we know it will be a hard grind.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

South Africa: W le Roux; J Kriel, L Am, D de Allende, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, C Reinach; O Nche, B Mbonambi, T Nyakane, E Etzebeth, L de Jager, S Kolisis (capt), K Smith, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: M Marx, S Kitshoff, V Koch, F Mostert, J Wiese, H Jantjies, E Jantjies, F Steyn.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie