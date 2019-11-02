WATCH: The two wonderful tries which saw South Africa claim World Cup glory

SOUTH AFRICA HIT England for two late tries in the Rugby World Cup final to cap a dominant performance in Yokohama.

Makazole Mapimpi was on hand to finish a fine move with just over 10 minutes to play, which saw the South Africa wing chip ahead before some superb hands from Lukhanyo Am to return the ball to Mapimpi.

Replays suggested that substitute Malcolm Marx had played a forward pass in the lead-up to the try, but the TMO decided there was nothing clear and obvious to prevent them crossing out the score.

Just minutes later South Africa stretched their lead with another brilliant try, with Cheslin Kolbe showing wonderful quick feet to step England’s Owen Farrell and race over the line.