Colin Bell disappointed in his 'slow' South Korea team as they lose to Colombia

THERE WAS AN unusual amount of Irish interest in a World Cup game between South Korea and Colombia today as former Irish manager Colin Bell’s team took on the side which had provided so much controversy to the Irish camp two weeks ago.

In the end, it was the woman at the centre of another World Cup storyline who provided the headline.

Gifted teenager Linda Caicedo scored as Colombia beat a disappointing South Korea 2-0 to open their campaign.

The 18-year-old Real Madrid striker, who overcame cancer three years ago, was the beneficiary of a glaring goalkeeping error by Yoon Young-geul.

One of the best young attackers in women’s football, Caicedo has now scored at the Under-17 World Cup, the Under-20 World Cup and the biggest one of them all.

Catalina Usme had earlier scored a penalty for Nelson Abadia’s side.

They move onto three points in Group H with Germany, who thrashed Morocco 6-0 on Monday. Germany and Colombia meet next.

Youngest player

Current South Korea coach Colin Bell brought on United States-born attacker Casey Phair near the end, and at 16 years and 26 days she made history as the youngest Women’s World Cup player ever.

It was the lone bright spot for South Korea, who actually made the better start in the Sydney sunshine in front of just over 24,000.

A goalbound attempt from Tottenham Hotspur’s Cho So-hyun from outside the box deflected wide and then Choe Yu-ri should have scored but fired tamely at the goalkeeper.

As Irish fans were told post the abandoned game ahead of the World Cup, Colombia have a reputation for being physical – and with strong backing from their noisy and colourful fans – so it proved.

Defender Manuela Vanegas was booked after 10 minutes as they struggled to get a foothold.

Colombia, known as the Powerpuff Girls and making their third appearance at the World Cup, grew into the game and took the lead on the half-hour after their first proper attack.

Defender Shim Seo-yeon blocked a goalbound shot in the box with her hand and Usme stepped up to stroke the resulting penalty into the net past a wrong-footed Yoon Young-geul.

The goal spurred the South Americans on and they led 2-0 six minutes before half-time thanks to a huge error by Yoon.

Caicedo, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15 but went on to make a full recovery, took the ball down the left, cut in and from just outside the box struck the ball with her right foot.

It should have been a simple save for Yoon, but the ball squirmed excruciatingly through her hands and into the net.

Press conference

Bell called Phair the future after his side started their World Cup with a toothless defeat where they mustered only five shots all game.

“She deserved to get the chance to play, she has trained really well, as good as anyone,” said the 61-year-old former Ireland WNT coach.

“It is also a signal that that’s the future, she is the future.

We need strong, fast players with physicality.”

Bell, who said on the eve of the match that he wanted to “safeguard” Phair from too much “hype”, hinted that he could give the teenager more time in their next match against debutants Morocco.

“She gives us energy and power and that is where we need to step up and every player needs to step up in the next game,” he said.

He added: “I wanted to throw her on to give her that experience.

“At least we made history today,” added Bell, referring to Phair’s landmark.

“I am very disappointed with the result and performance,” he said.

“The girls can play much better. At times they were too slow.

“We just did not create enough and our decision-making at times was not decisive enough.”

– © AFP 2023 and with reporting by Sinéad O’Carroll in Perth