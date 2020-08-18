Star-studded squads named for South v North clash in New Zealand

TWO STAR-STUDDED squads have been named for the North Island v South Island clash in New Zealand later this month.

The traditional fixture, set for Saturday 29 August, is being rolled out this year for the first time since 2012 due to the changes in the rugby calendar caused by Covid-19.

The game will take place in either Auckland or Wellington depending on the restrictions in New Zealand.

Sam Whitelock will captain the South Island team.

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Grant Fox and John Plumtree picked the two squads for the eagerly-anticipated clash, with Sam Whitelock captained the South Island and Patrick Tuipulotu leading the North Island.

Richie Mo’unga is set to steer the South team from out-half opposite the North’s Beauden Barrett in what should be one of many intriguing head-to-heads.

All Black captain Sam Cane and fellow internationals Dane Coles, Scott Barrett, and Ngani Laumape missed out on selection through injury.

North Island squad:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua (Wellington), Ash Dixon (Hawke’s Bay) and Kurt Eklund (Auckland)

Props: Alex Fidow (Wellington), Ayden Johnstone (Waikato), Angus Ta’avao (Auckland), Karl Tu’inukuafe (North Harbour) and Ofa Tuungafasi (Auckland)

Locks: Scott Scrafton (Auckland), Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland, captain) and Tupou Vaa’i (Taranaki)

Back rows: Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki), Akira Ioane (Auckland), Dalton Papalii (Auckland), Ardie Savea (Wellington) and Hoskins Sotutu (Auckland)

Scrum-halves: TJ Perenara (Wellington), Aaron Smith (Manawatu) and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Taranaki)

Out-half: Beauden Barrett (Taranaki)

Centres: Rieko Ioane (Auckland), Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato) and Peter Umaga-Jensen (Wellington)

Back threes: Caleb Clarke (Auckland), Mitchell Hunt (Auckland), Damian McKenzie (Waikato), Sevu Reece (Waikato) and Mark Telea (North Harbour)

South Island squad:

Hookers: Liam Coltman (Otago), Andrew Makalio (Tasman) and Codie Taylor (Canterbury)

Props: George Bower (Otago), Alex Hodgman (Canterbury), Nepo Laulala (Canterbury), Tyrel Lomax (Tasman) and Joe Moody (Canterbury)

Locks: Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Southland) and Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury, captain)

Back rows: Tom Christie (Canterbury), Shannon Frizell (Tasman), Dillon Hunt (Otago), Reed Prinsep (Canterbury) and Tom Sanders (Canterbury)

Scrum-halves: Finlay Christie (Tasman), Mitchell Drummond (Canterbury) and Brad Weber (Otago)

Out-halves: Josh Ioane (Otago) and Richie Mo’unga (Canterbury)

Centres: Braydon Ennor (Canterbury), Jack Goodhue (Canterbury) and Sio Tomkinson (Otago)

Back threes: Jordie Barrett (Canterbury), Leicester Faingaanuku (Tasman), George Bridge (Canterbury) and Will Jordan (Tasman).