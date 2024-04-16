Advertisement
Che Adams scores his and Southampton’s second goal of the game. Andrew Matthews/PA
Championship

Bazunu hobbles out of warm-up as Southampton close in on automatic promotion places

Alex McCarthy was a late replacement for Bazunu as Southampton beat Preston 3-0.
10.31pm, 16 Apr 2024
274
0

Southampton 3-0 Preston North End

CHE ADAMS NOTCHED a brace to give Southampton a 3-0 victory over Preston, a third home win in seven days and a clear view of the Championship automatic promotion places.

Striker Adams claimed a classy first-half double – which took him past 100 league goals – before Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong crashed in a third.

After three defeats in four matches in February, Saints thought they would be consigned to the play-offs but three wins in a row, along with Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester’s stumbles, have them four points outside the top two with a game in hand on all but Leicester.

Saints were forced into a pre-match alteration as Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu hobbled out of the warm-ups, with Alex McCarthy brought in for his first league start since the final day of last season – having not initially been named on the bench.

The former England international fumbled his only real work of the night – an early low shot from Mads Frokjaer – but from that point, the hosts suffocated North End with electric passing and goals.

After a couple of close shaves, Adams reached his ton of goals with a 19th minute tap-in. The Scotland international made a smart run in the middle to put himself on the end of Adam Armstrong’s low centre.

Ten minutes later and Saints had doubled their lead after a gorgeous free-flowing move which ended with Adams coolly slotting into the bottom corner following a pass from David Brooks.

Saints grabbed their third in the 33rd minute, when Duane Holmes’ abject attempt at a clearance fell to Stuart Armstrong to stroke into a largely unguarded net.

Press Association
