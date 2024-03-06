Southampton’s game with Preston postponed after fire breaks out beside St Mary’s Stadium

LAST UPDATE | 46 minutes ago
SOUTHAMPTON’S CHAMPIONSHIP CLASH with Preston has been postponed after a large fire broke out close to St Mary’s stadium, just a few hours before the scheduled kick off.
Eighteen fire engines attended the scene of the blaze, which involves four industrial units just yards away from the ground.
Following consultation with emergency services and local authorities, Southampton made the decision to postpone the game.
“The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation”, read a club statement.
“We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.
“The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture.”
Fire crews are tackling a blaze affecting industrial units near Southampton's St Mary's stadium, just hours before they are due to play Preston tonight.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2024
Sky Sports News understands the EFL is closely monitoring the situation and is in conversation with both clubs. pic.twitter.com/hBGL5IhTDO
The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Service said: “Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton. The initial call came in at 13:05.
“The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium.
“People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke.
“Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles.”
Accountant Chris Harwood posted footage of the fire filmed from the north of the stadium on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Harwood, 25, told the PA news agency: “We could see a large smoke cloud from our office in Ocean Village, Southampton at lunch so decided to walk towards it to work out where it was coming from.”
Updated at 16.12