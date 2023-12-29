Bazunu mistake for goal but Southampton win to maintain promotion push

GAVIN BAZUNU’S LATE mistake to concede a goal did not prove costly for promotion-chasing Southampton as they beat Plymouth 2-1 at St Mary’s this evening.

Che Adams and Carlos Alcaraz netted in the second half for Southampton, but Ryan Hardie pulled one back in stoppage time for Plymouth as Ireland goalkeeper Bazunu had the ball pinched off him on his own goalline, before Hardie tapped in.

"Calamitous for Southampton!" 🤯



Hardie capitalises and pulls one back for Plymouth! pic.twitter.com/oMswbUQOjg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 29, 2023

But Southampton won out and they are now on a 17-league match unbeaten run – two off their 102-year club record – and have scored 12 goals in their last four fixtures to turn up the pressure on Ipswich and Leicester.

Bazunu had kept four clean sheets in the month of December for Russell Martin’s side, this was the first goal he had conceded in the Championship since 13 December against Coventry City. Ireland players Ryan Manning and Will Smallbone also started tonight for the victorious home team.

The visitors thought they had scored 10 minutes into the second period but Bali Mumba was offside before nodding in – moments later Alcaraz had opened the scoring for real, curling sumptuously into the top corner for his fourth goal of the season.

The goal opened the visitors up and after Will Smallbone had glanced a header wide, Adams made it two with some fine strength.

Plymouth did score the first away goal at St Mary’s since 11 November after that Bazunu error. Ryan Fraser then squandered a one-on-one and Whittaker curled over in a breathless finale but Saints made it seven home victories on the spin.