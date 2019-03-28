Southampton boss likens players' video-game addiction to alcoholism

Ralph Hasenhuttl is worried about the video game habits of professional footballers.

SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER RALPH Hasenhuttl says professional footballers need protection from excessively playing video games, and has compared it to “alcoholism” and drug addiction.

The Saints boss has voiced his concern about this matter after revealing that some players at his former club, RB Leipzig, occasionally played games until 3am the night before a match.

The Austrian has indicated that he wants to protect his players at the Premier League club from forming an unhealthy relationship with gaming.

“Gaming is something you have to force action against and I will do this, I did it in my last club,” Hasenhuttl is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“We had problems with players – they were playing until 3am before a match. You have to be active and help protect them because it’s not a small problem.

To be honest, it’s the same as alcoholism or getting addicted to drugs or something like that.

“It’s something you get addicted to and you have to protect the players; that’s something we have to do as a club.

“To protect them means we have to help them to not spend so much time gaming. I will always be active in this direction.”

Southampton are just two points above the Premier League relegation zone and will travel to face Brighton this Saturday in their first fixture since the end of the international break.

